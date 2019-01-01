Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 18:10:13 -0600') }} football Edit

The key moments in Rivals100 WR David Bell’s recruitment

Bkgaicjytlxbvd7kwhcv
David Bell
Nick Lucero / Rivals.com
Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

SAN ANTONIO – Indianapolis wide receiver David Bell will announce his college selection later this week during the All-American Bowl telecast on NBC. The Rivals100 prospect arrived at this point vi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}