1 - It's been a long time since Indiana baseball last lost a series.

Losses at Illinois Friday and Saturday gave the Hoosiers their first series defeat since Tennessee in late February.

For perspective, IU played 40 games in the 70 days that streak stayed alive and still manage to avoid a series loss.

There is a positive that came from this weekend, though.

Sunday's 9-2 win over Illinois gave Indiana some confidence back heading into this week and also avoided a series sweep. The late February series in Knoxville remains the only time this season the Hoosiers have experienced that.

2 - Softball learns its opening Big Ten tournament opponent, and it won't have to travel far.

On Sunday, IU softball found out it will face 10th-seeded Penn State Thursday at Andy Mohr Field in Bloomington. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

This marks the first time ever that the Big Ten softball tournament is being held in Bloomington.

The winner of the game will advance to face second-seeded Northwestern in Friday's quarterfinals.

Statistically speaking, Penn State has the fifth-lowest batting average (.249), produced the fifth-fewest runs (84) and sixth-lowest ERA (4.77) in league play.

3 - Women's golf is NCAA regional bound

For the sixth time under head coach Clint Wallman, the IU women's golf team has qualified for an NCAA regional.

The Hoosiers will head to East Lansing, where Forest Akers West Golf Course will host 18 teams. Those teams will play 18 holes each day, May 6-8, with the top six advancing to the NCAA Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas in two weeks.

Here's the list of teams, in order by seed:

1. Stanford

2. Arizona

3. Kent State

4. UCLA

5. Michigan State

6. Campbell

7. Illinois

8. Baylor

9. North Carolina

10. Georgia

11. Louisville

12. Augusta

13. LSU

14. Indiana

15. Long Beach State

16. Xavier

17. Harvard

18. IUPUI