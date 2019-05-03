The Hoosier Insider: May 3
The newest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:
• The latest with Indiana basketball's remaining targets in 2019. Which two schools appear to be out in front for four-star guard Lester Quinones?
• Notes on 2020 Indiana basketball targets.
• Updates on several Midwest Indiana football targets from last week's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Cincinnati.
Click here to access this week's edition of The Hoosier Insider.
----
