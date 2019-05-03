News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 09:16:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Insider: May 3

Jon Sauber & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

2019 national top 50 prospect Lester Quinones is one of Indiana basketball's top remaining targets in this recruiting cycle. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The newest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:

• The latest with Indiana basketball's remaining targets in 2019. Which two schools appear to be out in front for four-star guard Lester Quinones?

• Notes on 2020 Indiana basketball targets.

• Updates on several Midwest Indiana football targets from last week's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Cincinnati.

Click here to access this week's edition of The Hoosier Insider.

----

