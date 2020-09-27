TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 27th

Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.