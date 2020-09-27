TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 27th

The Hoosier Daily: September 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
2020 IU Football Positions Preview: Defensive Line
South Carolina OL Collin Sadler with early interest in IU following offer
Tweets of the Day
#iufb recruit https://t.co/hKWwyrOEOJ— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 26, 2020
Wake up, mask up, pump up! pic.twitter.com/m8tswHtK9i— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) September 26, 2020
#iufb recruit https://t.co/nAkstwqJwj— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 26, 2020
Indiana opens up the football season October 24th against Penn State. Here is a preview from their perspective. #iufbhttps://t.co/RhfJJFF0xX— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 26, 2020
Here's video of former Hoosier Nate Snyder's game-winner. He missed one from 34 yards earlier in the game. #iufb https://t.co/KNuM6QnY2l— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 26, 2020
Headlines
NCAA OUTLINES THREE-TIMES-A-WEEK TESTING GUIDELINE FOR BASKETBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU weekly roundup: Bowl eligibility requirements expected to be waived-- Crimson Quarry
The art of listening: Nyk Sessock brings more than just talent to IU men’s soccer-- The Hoosier Network
Shoutouts
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
