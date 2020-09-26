TheHoosier - South Carolina OL Collin Sadler with early interest in IU following offer

Collin Sadler has become one of the top national recruits in the 2022 class.The Greenville (SC) standout has 26 offers to his name, including one from Indiana University, and he recently told TheHoosier.com that there is a lot he likes about the Hoosiers.

"Indiana is definitely a priority for me and my family,” Sadler said. “Both Indiana University and the Big Ten produce some of the best offensive linemen college football has to offer.”

In addition to the Hoosiers, the four-star prospect has offers from the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State, among others.