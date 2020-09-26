TheHoosier - 2020 IU Football Positions Preview: Defensive Line

The defensive line group coming into the 2020 season features a mix of strong returners, the addition of an experienced veteran, and a large group of promising prospects that could make some noise for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and defensive line coach Kevin Peoples. The departure of Allen Stallings IV could create an opportunity for several players to get the chance to play significant minutes for Indiana this season. With this positional preview, learn about all the candidates for Indiana to feature on their defensive line.

Jerome Johnson is looking to lead an experienced and established defensive linemen group in 2020. Photo Courtesy: Rivals.com (Getty Images)

Key Returners

Jerome Johnson (R-Sr.)

Johnson stepped up to the plate last year for Tom Allen and Kane Wommack’s defense, playing in all 13 games and finishing with 43 total tackles (20 solo). After an extended offseason, Johnson has put on an additional 10 pounds, according to Indiana football’s official roster listings. Johnson wreaked havoc to opposing quarterbacks, compiling 5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Johnson’s 5 sacks were tied for the team lead with Allen Stallings IV. His best performance from last season was against Purdue, as he finished with a sack and 2.0 tackles for loss. Expect the fifth-year Johnson to be a major part of Indiana’s plans across the defensive line.

Demarcus Elliott (Jr.)

Elliott is an interesting story upon his arrival to Bloomington. He began his college career at Garden City Community College in Kansas. As a sophomore in his first season of eligibility with the Hoosiers, Elliott played in all 13 games and notched 35 total tackles (27 solo). Elliott completed his 2019 season with 5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. His best game last season came against Rutgers, where Elliott had 3.0 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and forced a fumble as well. He has lost 17 pounds since the end of 2019 campaign, weighing in at 311 pounds ahead of the 2020 shortened season.

Michael Ziemba (Sr.)

When talking about consistency from players on Indiana’s defensive line unit, Ziemba has to be the first name brought up in the conversation. Ziemba has played in at least 10 games since the start of the 2017 season. His “breakout” season, however, came last year for the Hoosiers. Ziemba finished with 33 total tackles (20 solo), and 6.5 tackles for loss. The Florida native’s best game from 2019 probably came against Maryland, where he tackled a Terrapin four times during that contest. Ziemba will come into 2020 looking to build on his momentum from his performance from last season.

Alfred Bryant (R-Jr.)

A Texas native, Bryant earned playing time in all 13 of Indiana’s matchups from last season. Early in the season, Bryant grabbed the attention of Indiana’s coaching staff where he collected 3 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss against Eastern Illinois. In Indiana’s bowl-clinching win against Nebraska, Bryant finished with 3 tackles (3 assisted), a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. Similar to Ziemba, Bryant is looking to build on his 2019 campaign. It’s a good sign that Bryant’s production improved as the season went along.

James Head Jr. (Jr.)

A junior from Miami, Allen continues finding talent from his Florida recruiting pipeline from down south. Head was out on the field for every game in 2020 for the Hoosiers, finishing with 20 tackles (14 solo), 4 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Head was one of the best defenders for Indiana last season in pressuring the quarterback. He ended the 2019 season with 5 quarterback hurries in 2019, trailing only Marcelino Ball in that category.

Incomers

Jovan Swann (Grad-Sr.) is one of the most intriguing players for Indiana in 2020, not just on the defensive line. Swann is arguably the best transfer Indiana added to their roster for this upcoming season. A graduate of Stanford, Swann grew up in Greenwood, IN and attended Center Grove High School, making his connection to the Hoosiers very clear. Across his 39 games and 19 career starts for the Cardinal. Swann finished with 85 tackles (49 solo), 18.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. Now, the veteran Swann gets the chance to play close to home and create an impact on the defensive line for Tom Allen in 2020. Swann is enrolled in the Kelley School of Business MBA program.

C.J. Person, Gavin McCabe, Tramar Reece, all appeared in three or four games for the Hoosiers last season. Person was able to redshirt last season, but McCabe and Reece already used their redshirt eligibility in previous seasons.

Beau Robbins (R-Fr.) will likely play for the Hoosiers in his first real chance of action in 2020 after appearing in two games against Eastern Illinois and Purdue in 2019. Robbins was a four-star prospect out of Carmel High School in Carmel, IN. Coming in at 250 pounds, Robbins will have to play at his best against an all-conference schedule for Indiana in 2020.

On the Rise

Sio Nofoagatoto’a, Shamar Jones, and Jonathan King are all players that appeared in at least seven games for the Hoosiers in 2019. Of these linemen, Jones performed the best of the trio last season, and would be a good bet to receive the biggest increase in playing time between 2019 and 2020. Jones appeared in 12 games, recording 8 tackles (2 solo), 2 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

The Remaining