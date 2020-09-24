TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 24th

The Hoosier Daily: September 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Sources: The ACC/Big Ten Challenges is moving forward with the plan that it will be played on campus. Current target date is December 8th and 9th.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 23, 2020
Back in the Hall 😁 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/yvMahWUomC— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) September 23, 2020
LHP @CalebBaragar is set to make his first Major League start tonight for the #SFGiants. #iubase pic.twitter.com/oeUYd6DgVU— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 23, 2020
#iufb alum https://t.co/3CNaFFZ36c— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 23, 2020
Sophomore David Ellis repping with the running backs here. It will be interesting to see if he spends most of his time as a receiver or rusher this year, or if he'll have a true "dual" role of sorts. #iufb https://t.co/1rPxAhqqTQ— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 23, 2020
Top-40 senior Bryce Hopkins will cut down his list to five schools this weekend, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 23, 2020
His current list of nine: Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Providence, Oregon, Cal, Iowa State, Michigan, and Texas.
Avery Brown had a scheduled Zoom meeting with #iubb today.. https://t.co/C4dwOCAnKA— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 24, 2020
Headlines
IU football coach Tom Allen has a problem. How do the Hoosiers recruit for the future?-- Indy Star
Indiana football’s mission: Removing itself from as many Aflac trivia questions as possible-- Crimson Quarry
New IU basketball assistant more than a recruiter-- The Herald Bulletin
‘It's about where you finish’: AJ Palazzolo and Joe Schmidt’s rise to the top for IU men's soccer-- Indiana Daily Student
Former Hoosier Greats Named to College Soccer News All-Decade Teams-- IU Athletics
----
