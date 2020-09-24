TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 24th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sources: The ACC/Big Ten Challenges is moving forward with the plan that it will be played on campus. Current target date is December 8th and 9th.

Back in the Hall 😁 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/yvMahWUomC

LHP @CalebBaragar is set to make his first Major League start tonight for the #SFGiants . #iubase pic.twitter.com/oeUYd6DgVU

Sophomore David Ellis repping with the running backs here. It will be interesting to see if he spends most of his time as a receiver or rusher this year, or if he'll have a true "dual" role of sorts. #iufb https://t.co/1rPxAhqqTQ

Top-40 senior Bryce Hopkins will cut down his list to five schools this weekend, he told @Stockrisers . His current list of nine: Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Providence, Oregon, Cal, Iowa State, Michigan, and Texas.

Avery Brown had a scheduled Zoom meeting with #iubb today.. https://t.co/C4dwOCAnKA

IU football coach Tom Allen has a problem. How do the Hoosiers recruit for the future?-- Indy Star

Indiana football’s mission: Removing itself from as many Aflac trivia questions as possible-- Crimson Quarry

New IU basketball assistant more than a recruiter-- The Herald Bulletin

‘It's about where you finish’: AJ Palazzolo and Joe Schmidt’s rise to the top for IU men's soccer-- Indiana Daily Student

Former Hoosier Greats Named to College Soccer News All-Decade Teams-- IU Athletics