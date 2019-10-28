The Hoosier Daily: October 28
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Photos of Dawson Garcia’s official visit to Bloomington this weekend from his Instagram#iubb pic.twitter.com/MXXLWbyuFG— Jackson Yeary (@YearyJackson) October 28, 2019
@IndianaFootball continues to garner attention from a national scale. 4 votes on the AP Poll and 18 votes on the coaches poll. Knocking on the door of the Top 25. #iufb pic.twitter.com/HB0XR3p4fA— Hoosier Heartland with Ben and Robie Malcomson (@iuheartland) October 28, 2019
The latest @ESPN_BillC SP+ ratings have Indiana in line for an 8-4 record. 9-3 is the next most likely record followed by 7-5. #iufb— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 27, 2019
There's a 62% chance that Indiana beats both Northwestern AND Purdue. There's a 47% chance IU loses to both Penn State AND Michigan. pic.twitter.com/j744fEnOVe
Early bowl projections round-up:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 27, 2019
ESPN: Redbox/Gator
CBS: Quick Lane
Banner Society: Redbox#iufb
Your bowl eligible Indiana Hoosiers open as a 12.5-point favorite vs. Northwestern, o/u 45.5. #iufb— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) October 27, 2019
Indiana coach Tom Allen pick up $100,000 bonus as Hoosiers beat Nebraska for 6th win of the season. Allen will get an additional $100,000 for any other wins by IU this season.— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) October 26, 2019
Per IU’s game notes: Tuesday’s exhibition game will be shown on BTN Plus and is NOT currently scheduled to be shown by BTN on tape delay. #iubb— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) October 27, 2019
Historic day for @Teco_Raww! #ProIU pic.twitter.com/OmnYuXaGa0— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 27, 2019
#iufb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 27, 2019
🏈 Tevin Coleman @Teco_Raww (#GoNiners): 11 carries for 105 yds, 3 TDs; 2 receptions for 13 yds, TD
🏈 Jordan Howard @JHowardx24 (#FlyEaglesFly): 23 carries for 96 yds, TD; 1 reception for 15 yds
🏈 Cody Latimer @CodyLatimer14 (#GiantsPride): 2 receptions for 28 yds
Three-star Florida offensive tackle Cayden Baker commits to North Carolina. Was a top Indiana 2020 target. #iufb https://t.co/n8oxoofERN— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 28, 2019
Headlines
ESPN latest SP+ rankings -- ESPN
Latest AP Top-25 Poll -- Associated Press
Latest Coaches' top-25 poll -- USA Today
Peyton's Place: Ramsey has career day in IU football's first visit to Lincoln in 40 years -- Indianapolis Star
Is this a breakthrough? Tom Allen thinks so. -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.