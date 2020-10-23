TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: October 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Rivals publishers share keys to Big Ten season
Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State
Tweets of the Day
#B1G about to release COVID info: If team pos rate >5% and team "population" rate >7.5%, game will be declared No Contest and will not count as W or L for either team.— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) October 22, 2020
72 All-Americans. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VmLC9CGiw0— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) October 22, 2020
🚨 The time is now 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aZECsau3Kb— Mike Penix Jr. (@themikepenix) October 22, 2020
34 days til we ball 😄🏀 pic.twitter.com/k4qkmOhkQP— Grace Berger (@grace_berger34) October 23, 2020
The Future is Bright @devindadude_4 @MckayWhitaker1 #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️😎 pic.twitter.com/IGWcQvIOAl— iubase.com (@iubase17) October 22, 2020
Either you run the day or the day runs you.-J. Rohn #itsamindset pic.twitter.com/BJwxaYLrQV— Coach_Lee_Wilbanks (@Lee_Wilbanks) October 22, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball freshman, 'freak athlete' Jordan Geronimo ready to prove he might be steal of 2020 class-- Indy Star
PENIX READY TO PROVE WHAT’S POSSIBLE FOR HOOSIER FOOTBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
Position preview: The Tevin Coleman Endowed Running Back Position TM-- Crimson Quarry
IU, Penn State bring new OCs into season opener-- The Herald Bulletin
Scott III, Penix Jr., Crider and IU’s ‘Sky-Is-The-Limit’ Football Optimism-- IU Athletics
IU Athletics Announces Series of Gameday, Fan Engagement Opportunities for Saturday's Season Opener Against Penn State-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
