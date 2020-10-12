TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 12th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Aaron Slegers is officially on the @RaysBaseball 2020 ALCS Roster. Game One vs Houston is tonight at 7:30 EST on TBS #RaysUp #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZhwDjttCty

Everywhere you look lately Future Hoosiers are in the spotlight. @AydanPetty7 #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/8NFFR23XCt

#iubb target Avery Brown with 18 assists today. Very underrated PG in the 2022 class. “I think I have some of the best passing ability in my class.” https://t.co/dNxqK34Asm https://t.co/ElnLYRgGZd

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.



