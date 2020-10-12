 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 12th
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 12th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene om TheHoosier 

Five bold predictions for the Hoosiers

Prospect Report: Lawrence North vs. Center Grove


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Jaylen Castillo, runner from Fishers High School, commits to IU's cross-country team-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Softball Completes Weekend Fall Ball Series-- IU Athletics

Q&A with 2K Sports Gameplay Director and IU alumnus Mike Wang-- Indiana Daily Student

Bryant Fitzgerald, Jovan Swann continue to progress for IU football defense-- Indy Star


Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.


