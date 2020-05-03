The Hoosier Daily: May 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
The simple red and white gameday and celebration posters have been commonplace for IU athletics since the 1960’s. This variety celebrates Indiana’s win over Purdue for the NIT title in 1979. #iubb @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/KEwgcO29wu— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) May 2, 2020
ICYMI: Indiana continues to win over the state’s top talent from the Indiana Elite program. Coach Mark Adams went in-depth about some of the players the Hoosiers are getting. #iubbhttps://t.co/z3T6D5mNO5— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 2, 2020
Headlines
BASEBALL, SOFTBALL WORKING OUT EXPANDED ROSTERS -- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen, Hoosiers adapt during their time apart -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
The best and worst IU football uniforms of the decade -- Crimson Quarry
----
