The Hoosier Daily: March 6
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Three-star 2021 New Jersey OT Zaire Angoy includes IU in top-5
No. 11 2021 RB Jaylen Anderson to visit Indiana in March
Tweets of the Day
Indiana announces that, due to expected wind chills, IU’s baseball game versus San Diego on Friday has been canceled. Teams will play as scheduled otherwise. #iubase— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 5, 2020
Athletic performance coach Paul Constantine, along with Matt Clapp, will join David Ballou and Matt Rhea at Alabama. #iufb https://t.co/zsV3TIabCb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 6, 2020
Bob Knight is at Ohio State tonight watching the Buckeyes take on Illinois. He was just shown on the ESPN broadcast.— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) March 6, 2020
Check out my Hudl Highlight - Senior Year Highlights 2019-20, on @Hudl at - https://t.co/CdWUC8Jo6b— Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) March 5, 2020
Headlines
How Teri Moren turned IU women's basketball into something its been chasing for decades -- Indianapolis Star
NEW DL COACH PEOPLES READY TO MESH WITH HOOSIERS -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 72, MINNESOTA 67 -- Hoosier Sports Report
What to Expect: Wisconsin -- Inside The Hall
IU men's basketball faces No. 24 Wisconsin in regular season finale -- Indiana Daily Student
