{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 08:01:07 -0600') }} football

The Hoosier Daily: March 6

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Final Buzzer: Minnesota

Three-star 2021 New Jersey OT Zaire Angoy includes IU in top-5

No. 11 2021 RB Jaylen Anderson to visit Indiana in March

Indiana schedules its spring game

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

How Teri Moren turned IU women's basketball into something its been chasing for decades -- Indianapolis Star

NEW DL COACH PEOPLES READY TO MESH WITH HOOSIERS -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 72, MINNESOTA 67 -- Hoosier Sports Report

What to Expect: Wisconsin -- Inside The Hall

IU men's basketball faces No. 24 Wisconsin in regular season finale -- Indiana Daily Student

{{ article.author_name }}