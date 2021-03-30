Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.



Scene on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

Big Scrimmage and our guy @mcfadden_micah showed up and showed out! Congrats and keep Chasing Greatness!! #LEO #CHASE pic.twitter.com/bkPCWzyKMz — Charlton Warren (@CoachCwarren) March 29, 2021

Headlines

'Who?' Woodson's biggest task will be introducing himself to next generation -- IndyStar IU women seek first Final Four, but need to beat familiar face to get there -- IndyStar Insider: Woodson hire a risk worth taking for program that's gone stale -- IndyStar KNIGHT RELEASES STATEMENT ON WOODSON’S HIRE AS IU HEAD COACH -- Hoosier Sports Report IU rowing wins two races in Columbus on Saturday -- Indiana Daily Student

