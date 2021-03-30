The Hoosier Daily: March 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Logan Duncomb on Mike Woodson: 'It's a great hire... I'm really excited'
Mike Woodson introductory press conference notes & quotes
4-seed Indiana women prepare to take on 3-seed Arizona in Elite Eight
IU wins Michigan State series and remains at top of Big Ten Conference
Introductory Press Conference: Mike Woodson, Scott Dolson transcript
WATCH: Mike Woodson introductory press conference
Bringing in right staff critical for success of Mike Woodson
Tweets of the Day
🎥📸🎤📺 pic.twitter.com/aHcNpcxMJn— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 29, 2021
Good luck to Coach @TeriMoren + @IndianaWBB. ⚪️🔴#Elite8 | #IUWBB pic.twitter.com/z9YNbRz3JS— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 29, 2021
#IUBase moving ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/Tcoa3I8YvG— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 29, 2021
Big Scrimmage and our guy @mcfadden_micah showed up and showed out! Congrats and keep Chasing Greatness!! #LEO #CHASE pic.twitter.com/bkPCWzyKMz— Charlton Warren (@CoachCwarren) March 29, 2021
S̶W̶E̶E̶T̶ ➡️ ELITE #iuwbb | #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/jiFTDm1jph— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 28, 2021
Headlines
'Who?' Woodson's biggest task will be introducing himself to next generation -- IndyStar
IU women seek first Final Four, but need to beat familiar face to get there -- IndyStar
Insider: Woodson hire a risk worth taking for program that's gone stale -- IndyStar
KNIGHT RELEASES STATEMENT ON WOODSON’S HIRE AS IU HEAD COACH -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU rowing wins two races in Columbus on Saturday -- Indiana Daily Student
----
