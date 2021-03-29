The Hoosier Daily: March 29th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Video: IU 2022 commit CJ Gunn state semifinal highlights
Mike Woodson set to become next Indiana men's basketball coach
Behind The Numbers: Mike Woodson
Scott Dolson comments on hiring of Mike Woodson
Former players comment on Mike Woodson hire: 'Very exciting times'
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Welcome home, Coach Woodson. pic.twitter.com/jrIeKcYawR— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 28, 2021
Hoosier for life. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/jEhaprJ1J1— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 29, 2021
Mission Accomplished. ✅— Indiana Women's Soccer (@IndianaWSOC) March 28, 2021
Indiana gets their first win in Ann Arbor since 2006. pic.twitter.com/FvAi8KWree
Lettsssss gooooo!!!!! Coach Woodson to the HOOSIERS!! NBA guy..Understands the IU culture...Defensive minded..Hoosier Nation let’s rally around him and get this program back on top!! #iubb— Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) March 28, 2021
T7 | Hoosiers are on the board.@JeremyHouston1 | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/UTOCAWnfH0— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 28, 2021
Doyel: IU reinventing the wheel, and itself, with Woodson hire -- IndyStar
Doyel: IU players flock to portal as coach search revisits familiar name -- IndyStar
IU men’s tennis splits pair of Big Ten matches on the road this weekend
IU women’s soccer defeats Michigan 2-0 for first win in Ann Arbor since 2006
Former Hoosier All-American Mike Woodson Named 30th Men’s Basketball Coach at Indiana University-- IU Athletics
You can now watch the show on YouTube
