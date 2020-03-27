News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 27

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Stanford transfer DE Jovan Swann commits to Indiana

Around the Big Ten: How are different schools handling COVID-19?

Assessing Indiana's passing targets for 2020

Plenty of room to grow

Aaron Wellman talks with Coyle and Leary

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball player review: Justin Smith a key piece in promising frontcourt puzzle -- Indianapolis Star

NCAA DISTRIBUTION TO MEMBER SCHOOLS SHRINKS BY $375 MILLION -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU SIGNEE GERONIMO A GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR -- Hoosier Sports Report

MERCER MAKING A PLAN, WAITING FOR NCAA GUIDANCE -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU baseball, coach Jeff Mercer adapts to canceled 2020 season -- Indiana Daily Student

Indy 500 and GMR Grand Prix postponed, concerts canceled -- Indiana Daily Student

That's A Wrap: Al Durham -- Inside The Hall

