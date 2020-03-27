The Hoosier Daily: March 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Stanford transfer DE Jovan Swann commits to Indiana
Around the Big Ten: How are different schools handling COVID-19?
Assessing Indiana's passing targets for 2020
Tweets of the Day
Hoosier Nation, Let’s Make It A Great One! pic.twitter.com/LvL1MfDi4U— Jován L. Swann (@_jswann) March 26, 2020
Indiana signee Jordan Geronimo won the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the year honor. #iubb— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) March 26, 2020
Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career as a Ragin’ Cajun! Thanks to @coach_bnapier and @RobbyDischer for the opportunity! #GeauxCajuns #cULture #eyesup @HKA_Tanalski pic.twitter.com/8Ko8cqryOt— Nathanael Snyder (@N_Snyder9) March 26, 2020
Indiana Advances!— 2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT SIMULATION (@NCAAsim2020) March 27, 2020
Indiana beats Arizona 74-66 and is headed to the Elite 8! Indiana was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis who scored 13 points and tacked on 9 rebounds. Indiana will take on Gonzaga in the Elite 8!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BGaFmQL8QK
IU summer classes will be online.— Michael Reschke (@MichaelReschke) March 26, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball player review: Justin Smith a key piece in promising frontcourt puzzle -- Indianapolis Star
NCAA DISTRIBUTION TO MEMBER SCHOOLS SHRINKS BY $375 MILLION -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU SIGNEE GERONIMO A GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR -- Hoosier Sports Report
MERCER MAKING A PLAN, WAITING FOR NCAA GUIDANCE -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU baseball, coach Jeff Mercer adapts to canceled 2020 season -- Indiana Daily Student
Indy 500 and GMR Grand Prix postponed, concerts canceled -- Indiana Daily Student
That's A Wrap: Al Durham -- Inside The Hall
----
