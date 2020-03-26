🔴 LIVE PODCAST: New #IUFB strength coach Aaron Wellman joins the show today to talk his plans for the program. @TaylorRLehman joins us too. on @Spreaker #iufb https://t.co/v1tXn8qGlf

THURSDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Is strong... New #iufb strength & performance coach Aaron Wellman joins us. What's next for Damezi Anderson? Jordan Geronimo, Trey Kaufman named Gatorade POY. Taylor Lehman from Rivals joins to talk about it all with us.