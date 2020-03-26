Stanford transfer DE Jovan Swann commits to Indiana
Stanford transfer defensive end Jovan Swann announced Thursday that he has committed to Indiana and will spend his final year of eligibly in Bloomington.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news