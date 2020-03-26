Plenty of room to grow
There was a lot of emotion involved in the 2019 20 IU basketball season. In the first of my two-part series, I look back at 2019-20, and I come away with hope for this program to take the next step.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news