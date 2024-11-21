Freshman Bryson Tucker dazzles in second half of Indiana's win over UNCG

Halfway through the second half of Indiana's Thursday night battle with UNC Greensboro, true freshman forward Bryson Tucker came around a curl screen and stepped into a midrange jumper near the free-throw line. Tucker drilled it, extending Indiana's lead to 49-42.

On the ensuing defensive possession, Tucker came away with a steal. The Hoosiers pushed the ball in transition, and Luke Goode connected on a left-wing 3-pointer that extended Indiana's lead to double figures, forcing a UNCG timeout with 11:40 to play.

In just his fourth college basketball game, Tucker provided a much-needed spark for Indiana, helping the Hoosiers secure a 69-58 win over the Spartans at Assembly Hall. On a snowy evening in Bloomington, Tucker's steady hand in the second half proved pivotal as the Hoosiers struggled to find consistency on offense.

"I had to go somewhere," Woodson said postgame. "Tucker came in, and he shined for a freshman. He's a guy that can help us. I leaned on him tonight, and he came through and did some positive things."

Tucker finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Twelve of those points came during the final 20 minutes—a game high for the second half.

Logging a career-high 25 minutes, including 16 in the second half, Tucker emerged as a key contributor at the three for the Hoosiers, replacing a struggling Mackenzie Mgbako, who played sparingly after halftime. When the game was on the line, head coach Mike Woodson turned to Tucker over the reigning Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year.

"He just has a nice feel for the game," Woodson said. "I have no problem playing Tucker in critical times. I think he can make basketball plays to help you win."