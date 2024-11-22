Indiana given a lot to work on during win over UNCG: 'we didn't play hard'

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

While it was a 69-58 win over UNC Greensboro, it wasn't the prettiest performance from the Hoosiers, as poor shooting, turnovers and other struggles plagued the Hoosiers for the majority of the game, providing things for IU to work on before the marquee games it's likely to play this week. IU got out to a fast start, leading 21-5 out of the gate, but UNCG ended up tying the game at 40 and stuck around for most of the game because of the undisciplined play of IU. Some of the credit has to be given to UNCG, though, as the Spartans didn't quit after getting down early, Mike Woodson putting it by saying "I thought they played harder than we did. We didn't play hard, and that's unacceptable. That's on me." Woodson also said "It was competition tonight. That team came to play, we didn't. That's college basketball. If you're not -- it's on me," letting everyone know that he takes responsibility for the lackluster showing. While blame can't be placed solely on anyone, despite what Woodson said, the fact remains that this game against UNCG wasn't pretty for the majority of the action, giving Indiana some things to work on before it travels to The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis.

One of the biggest things that Indiana needs to improve is turning the ball over, as the Hoosiers turned is over 14 times over the course of the game against UNCG. This is the second highest total of the season so far, trailing just the opener against SIU Edwardsville where IU turned it over 16 times. The turnovers were fairly even among the Hoosiers, three from Myles Rice and Trey Galloway, two from Malik Reneau, Kanaan Carlyle and Oumar Ballo, and one from Langdon Hatton, totaling the 14 turnovers seen out of IU. The majority of these turnovers were bad passes, either by the guards or a big man down low but, whatever the case was, it's certainly something that IU has to work on before it starts playing tough opponents down in Atlantis. "But you saw how we threw the ball in the half-court setting all over the place. We made some passes tonight that had no chance of being completed. These are things that we can all work to get better. I've got to just push us in that direction to get better." said Woodson on the turnovers, illustrating just now noticeable these bad passes were throughout the game. These turnovers resulted in 15 UNCG points, making over a quarter of the Spartans' points off Indiana giveaways. This shows that it may not have been so close if Indiana took care of the ball. Another facet of the game where Indiana struggled was shooting the ball, as the Hoosiers shot just 25-for-60 from the field and 5-for-19 from three. That's good for 42% and 27% respectively, for the worst shooting night IU has had all season. Last time out against South Carolina, the Hoosiers shot over 40% from three, in what was thought to be a sign of more to come but after this one, that may not be the case. "We didn't prove it tonight going 5 for 19 from the three" said Woodson, outlining that he feels like his team didn't show continued growth from beyond the arc. This, coupled with the turnovers made for a sloppy night for IU outside of the first stretch of the game, something that IU needs to asses and correct.

Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) shoots during the Indiana versus UNC Greensboro men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 21, 102© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images