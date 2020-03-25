The Hoosier Daily: March 25
De'Ron Davis talks his time with the Hoosiers
Aaron Wellman introduced as Indiana's next strength and conditioning coach
Tweets of the Day
BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee.— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 24, 2020
Here’s a statement from Lilly King on the postponement of the Olympics. #iusd @idsnews pic.twitter.com/s2VodQ5Hwg— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) March 24, 2020
So great to see “My People” today and check in with everyone. I miss seeing each one of these faces. #IUWBB#STAYHOME#STAYWELL pic.twitter.com/38GJpioA2A— Teri Moren (@TeriMoren) March 24, 2020
Headlines
No spring ball, only the unknown. How IU football presses forward amid coronavirus pandemic -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS ANTE UP TO REEL IN WELLMAN -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU basketball player review: Injuries altered De'Ron Davis' once-promising Hoosiers career -- Indianapolis Star
'We don't blink': IU football challenged with preparing players away from campus -- Indiana Daily Student
PERSPECTIVE: My swim season ended for COVID-19. Strangers on a plane comforted me. -- Indiana Daily Student
ON MARCH 25 IN IU HISTORY: CHEANEY EXPLODES VS. LOUISVILLE -- Hoosier Sports Report
2020-21 college basketball rankings: Gonzaga is No. 1, Kentucky No. 2 in never-too-early Top 25 And 1 -- CBS Sports
