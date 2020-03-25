News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 25

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

De'Ron Davis talks his time with the Hoosiers

Aaron Wellman introduced as Indiana's next strength and conditioning coach

Five QBs that could be breakout stars in 2020

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

No spring ball, only the unknown. How IU football presses forward amid coronavirus pandemic -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS ANTE UP TO REEL IN WELLMAN -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU basketball player review: Injuries altered De'Ron Davis' once-promising Hoosiers career -- Indianapolis Star

'We don't blink': IU football challenged with preparing players away from campus -- Indiana Daily Student

PERSPECTIVE: My swim season ended for COVID-19. Strangers on a plane comforted me. -- Indiana Daily Student

ON MARCH 25 IN IU HISTORY: CHEANEY EXPLODES VS. LOUISVILLE -- Hoosier Sports Report

2020-21 college basketball rankings: Gonzaga is No. 1, Kentucky No. 2 in never-too-early Top 25 And 1 -- CBS Sports

{{ article.author_name }}