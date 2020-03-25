Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee.

Here’s a statement from Lilly King on the postponement of the Olympics. #iusd @idsnews pic.twitter.com/s2VodQ5Hwg

So great to see “My People” today and check in with everyone. I miss seeing each one of these faces. #IUWBB#STAYHOME#STAYWELL pic.twitter.com/38GJpioA2A

No spring ball, only the unknown. How IU football presses forward amid coronavirus pandemic -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS ANTE UP TO REEL IN WELLMAN -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU basketball player review: Injuries altered De'Ron Davis' once-promising Hoosiers career -- Indianapolis Star

'We don't blink': IU football challenged with preparing players away from campus -- Indiana Daily Student

PERSPECTIVE: My swim season ended for COVID-19. Strangers on a plane comforted me. -- Indiana Daily Student

ON MARCH 25 IN IU HISTORY: CHEANEY EXPLODES VS. LOUISVILLE -- Hoosier Sports Report

2020-21 college basketball rankings: Gonzaga is No. 1, Kentucky No. 2 in never-too-early Top 25 And 1 -- CBS Sports