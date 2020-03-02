The Hoosier Daily: March 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Report: David Ballou to leave Indiana for Alabama
Despite the loss, Indiana proves it has found competence on the road
Instant Reaction: Illinois 67, Indiana 66
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Illinois
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Reading between the lines, Nick Saban feels that David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea will be perfect additions to maximize player's performance using Alabama's new sports science facility— Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) March 2, 2020
Continue reading https://t.co/68OupQtsTi pic.twitter.com/FY7l89krxC
OG Anunoby (@OAnunoby) had career highs in points (3️⃣2️⃣), field goals (1️⃣2️⃣), and steals (7️⃣) for #Raptors tonight. #iubb #WeTheNorth— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 2, 2020
#iufb in XFL this weekend:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 2, 2020
🏈 Bobby Richardson (@XFLVipers): 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 for a loss), 1 QB hit, 1 pass deflected
🏈 Tegray Scales @Tegray_Scales8 (@XFLRenegades): 3 tackles (2 solo)
🏈 Simmie Cobbs @simmie104 (@XFLDefenders): 1 tackle
Don’t play this card often. Save this for the absolute shit job these stripes did down the stretch.— BtownBanners.com (@BtownBanners) March 1, 2020
- Blatantly missed foul on Durham 3
- Blatantly missed trip below on final possession.
- Granted Illini a TO when they didn’t have possession of the ball... #HORRIBLE #iubb pic.twitter.com/uT0oDMyJ7m
Headlines
Insider: IU basketball gives winning effort, just not enough plays -- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball narrowly falls to Illinois in Big Ten road finale -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS FALL AT ILLINOIS, 67-66 -- Hoosier Sports Report
NO. 22 IU WOMEN FINISH WITH FLOURISH AT MICHIGAN -- Hoosier Sports Report
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Illinois -- Inside The Hall
With a one-point loss at Illinois, Indiana heads back to the bubble -- The Athletic
Video: Brad Underwood reacts to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall
1991 Indiana v Michigan Press Pass -- Assembly Call
IU men's basketball, Jackson-Davis battles Cockburn in loss to Illinois -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s basketball’s 67-66 loss to Illinois feels worse than others -- Indiana Daily Student
Ali Patberg’s performance on the court leads IU women’s basketball to road win -- Indiana Daily Student
Illinois 67, Indiana 66: NCAA Tournament insurance will have to wait -- The Hoosier Network
No. 22 IU women's basketball finishes Michigan, regular season with 78-60 win -- Indiana Daily Student
IU baseball ends win streak Sunday with loss to Ole Miss -- Indiana Daily Student
Tommy Sommer Leads Indiana Baseball to Sixth-Straight Win -- Hoosier Maven
Cooper Williams helps IU men's track and field secure Big Ten conference victory -- Indiana Daily Student
