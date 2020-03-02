News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 08:07:08 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 2

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Report: David Ballou to leave Indiana for Alabama

Despite the loss, Indiana proves it has found competence on the road

Instant Reaction: Illinois 67, Indiana 66

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Illinois

Indiana Sports Beat: Post-Illinois live show

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU basketball gives winning effort, just not enough plays -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball narrowly falls to Illinois in Big Ten road finale -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS FALL AT ILLINOIS, 67-66 -- Hoosier Sports Report

NO. 22 IU WOMEN FINISH WITH FLOURISH AT MICHIGAN -- Hoosier Sports Report

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Illinois -- Inside The Hall

With a one-point loss at Illinois, Indiana heads back to the bubble -- The Athletic

Video: Brad Underwood reacts to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall

1991 Indiana v Michigan Press Pass -- Assembly Call

IU men's basketball, Jackson-Davis battles Cockburn in loss to Illinois -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s basketball’s 67-66 loss to Illinois feels worse than others -- Indiana Daily Student

Ali Patberg’s performance on the court leads IU women’s basketball to road win -- Indiana Daily Student

Illinois 67, Indiana 66: NCAA Tournament insurance will have to wait -- The Hoosier Network

No. 22 IU women's basketball finishes Michigan, regular season with 78-60 win -- Indiana Daily Student

IU baseball ends win streak Sunday with loss to Ole Miss -- Indiana Daily Student

Tommy Sommer Leads Indiana Baseball to Sixth-Straight Win -- Hoosier Maven

Cooper Williams helps IU men's track and field secure Big Ten conference victory -- Indiana Daily Student

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}