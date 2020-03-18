The Hoosier Daily: March 18
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
McRobbie appoints Scott Dolson as Indiana's next athletic director
Fred Glass addresses Indiana student-athletes via memo on COVID-19
Catch up with former Hoosier Greg Graham
Tweets of the Day
Indiana has named Scott Dolson as its next athletic director, per a release.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 17, 2020
The appointment will be subject to approval at Indiana’s April Board of Trustees meeting. #iufb #iubb
Dolphins and former Eagles' RB Jordan Howard reached agreement on a two-year deal worth north of $10 million, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
Eagles agreed to terms with QB Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
In a memo to athletes, IU AD Fred Glass noted eligibility relief for spring sports and said this about winter:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 17, 2020
"It is also possible that some relief may be granted for participants in winter sports."
Said details will be known in coming days and weeks. #iubase #iubb
This simulation has 10-seeded Indiana losing to 7-seeded Arizona and Ohio State beating Baylor in the national championship. #iubb https://t.co/emtbucqgkw— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 17, 2020
Favorite game of my college career! The week before, we had a chance to win the big ten outright at home on senior night (but still cut down the nets🙄) then had the toughest week of practice leading up to the game at Michigan! Somehow we found a way to win in dramatic fashion! https://t.co/Os0J6nLOps— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) March 18, 2020
A few new #iubb archive games released today:— doctorgc (@DoctorGC) March 16, 2020
Here's a fun one from @ajguyton's freshman year. Indiana travels to Michigan in 1997 to take on the Wolverines: https://t.co/wUZ5AMPKBv
Headlines
'A well-earned appointment': Longtime deputy Scott Dolson named new IU AD -- Indianapolis Star
MCROBBIE APPOINTS DOLSON AS NEXT AD -- Hoosier Sports Report
Doyel: March Madness was the Titanic and there was no way to avoid that coronavirus iceberg -- Indianapolis Star
That's a Wrap: Trayce Jackson-Davis -- Inside The Hall
'Mind Your Banners' podcast: Reaction to AD announcement -- Indianapolis Star
----
