Update: Indiana just reached out to Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson. The Hoosiers intrigued with the guard with two years remaining.

More on Erik Stevenson's transfer. Hoosiers have reached out to the shooting guard from Washington state. Former 3-star recruit with 11 offers in the 2018 class. ‘Coach and I didn’t have a great relationship’: Erik Stevenson speaks on WSU transfer https://t.co/J1dorFLTri

Source: Western Illinois grad transfer Kobe Webster has committed to Nebraska. Immediately eligible. Averaged 17.1 PPG last season.

BREAKING: Iona will hire Rick Pitino as its next head basketball coach, per Gaels' Athletic Director Matt Glovaski.

I’m blessed to be a part of @Archie_Miller ’s staff & excited about our future. To be continued... ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ctEW02dTSI

Effective Mon. 3/16 we’ll begin a free lunch program to any ⁦ @MCCSC_EDU ⁩ student who qualifies for a free lunch. We want to help ease the burden any way we can for our most vulnerable children. We’ll deliver these meals to your doorstep at no cost. See attached for details pic.twitter.com/I7K1PMIBn3

There’s some news. Former Indiana pitcher Blake Monar is on the (suspended) next season of the Bachelorette. #iubase https://t.co/930apX5lGI

