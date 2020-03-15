The Hoosier Daily: March 15
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Update: Indiana just reached out to Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson. The Hoosiers intrigued with the guard with two years remaining.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 14, 2020
More on Erik Stevenson's transfer. Hoosiers have reached out to the shooting guard from Washington state. Former 3-star recruit with 11 offers in the 2018 class.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 14, 2020
‘Coach and I didn’t have a great relationship’: Erik Stevenson speaks on WSU transfer https://t.co/J1dorFLTri
Source: Western Illinois grad transfer Kobe Webster has committed to Nebraska. Immediately eligible. Averaged 17.1 PPG last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2020
BREAKING: Iona will hire Rick Pitino as its next head basketball coach, per Gaels' Athletic Director Matt Glovaski.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2020
I’m blessed to be a part of @Archie_Miller’s staff & excited about our future. To be continued... ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ctEW02dTSI— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) March 14, 2020
Effective Mon. 3/16 we’ll begin a free lunch program to any @MCCSC_EDU student who qualifies for a free lunch. We want to help ease the burden any way we can for our most vulnerable children. We’ll deliver these meals to your doorstep at no cost. See attached for details pic.twitter.com/I7K1PMIBn3— BuffaLouie's (@BuffaLouies) March 14, 2020
There’s some news. Former Indiana pitcher Blake Monar is on the (suspended) next season of the Bachelorette. #iubase https://t.co/930apX5lGI— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 15, 2020
Headlines
Coronavirus Map: Tracking the Spread of the Outbreak -- The New York Times
'The only game in town': A look inside Indiana's only athletic event that almost no one was allowed to attend -- Indianapolis Star
‘We’ll be back’: Indiana athletes react to Big Ten and NCAA cancellations -- The Hoosier Network
Despite Rick Pitino's baggage after scandals at Louisville, another school was bound to give him another shot -- CBS Sports
Huskers fill need for a point guard with Western Illinois grad transfer Kobe Webster -- Omaha.com
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.