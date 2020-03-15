News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 15

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

A recent interview with Khristian Lander

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Coronavirus Map: Tracking the Spread of the Outbreak -- The New York Times

'The only game in town': A look inside Indiana's only athletic event that almost no one was allowed to attend -- Indianapolis Star

‘We’ll be back’: Indiana athletes react to Big Ten and NCAA cancellations -- The Hoosier Network

Despite Rick Pitino's baggage after scandals at Louisville, another school was bound to give him another shot -- CBS Sports

Huskers fill need for a point guard with Western Illinois grad transfer Kobe Webster -- Omaha.com

