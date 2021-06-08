 The Hoosier Daily: June 8th
The Hoosier Daily: June 8th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


ISB 6/7/2021: Joined by Charlie Miller, Gary Redus, Jim Reamer, and more...

2023 IMG receiver Carnell Tate talks offer from IU

With state laws looming, many NIL questions remain unanswered

Strong opening night performance by 2023 C Xavier Booker at Pangos AA Camp

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Seven Hoosiers Compete in Final Wave I Competition -- IU Athletics

Three Hoosiers Carry Leads into Final Dives -- IU Athletics

Indiana Women’s Soccer Announces Fall 2021 Schedule -- IU Athletics

Indiana Men’s Basketball to Play In Bahamas This Summer Foreign Tour Opportunity To Provide Exhibition Games Against Serbian Powerhouse BC Mega -- IU Athletics

Hoosier Divers Aim for Spot in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 -- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

{{ article.author_name }}