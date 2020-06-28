TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 28th

The Hoosier Daily: June 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
2021 IU commit Logan Duncomb, too, put on some nice muscle. Looks more athletic as he continues to grow into his body. Great footwork + great job getting early post position multiple times. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 27, 2020
Just got done watching Indiana Elite's second game. Terrific second half for Trey Kaufman who finished with 23 points (8-of-15) in a 85-71 win. Noticeably bigger/stronger/quicker. Showed a variety of moves on extended post up opporunties. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 27, 2020
Happy birthday to Coach Kevin Wright!@CoachWrightIU | #LEO pic.twitter.com/5LcbVCa20O— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 27, 2020
FAMILY ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/gU6iYZ4FTs— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) June 27, 2020
Indiana’s Archie Miller and staff will virtually meet with five-star junior Aminu Mohammed this afternoon, his guardian, Shawn Harmon told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 27, 2020
Georgetown, who will also speak with him in the next few days, heavily involved along with Pittsburgh, Louisville, others.
I’m watching live recruiting events on the main screen but @CoachJoshBrewer told me that our @bigten Championship win at Michigan is on. I think I’ll keep it on. That was a special group. pic.twitter.com/n31sdYFomP— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) June 27, 2020
Headlines
Powell, Kleimola Earn Big Ten Medal of Honor-- IU Athletics
No Question -- Indiana Aims To Run to Football Success-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Report: MLB season could continue even if COVID outbreak forces teams to drop out-- Yahoo Sports
Jarrell Miller reportedly tests positive for PEDs, pulled from July 9 comeback fight-- Yahoo Sports
Sources: Nationals to host Yankees on Opening Day-- ESPN
