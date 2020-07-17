TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 17th

The Hoosier Daily: July 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Wednesday's Leftovers: Mason Miller, Ryan Mutombo, Vols
Indiana WR Whop Philyor named to 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
WATCH: Logan Duncomb discusses development, relationship with Trey Kaufman
Tweets of the Day
One of the best in the nation!#IUFB's @SuperstarWhop has landed on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 16, 2020
📝 https://t.co/ItfePlSENr#NCFAA #CFBAwards pic.twitter.com/n67LoE2zIz
HBD, @charliespegal32! 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/4LTaKPOus3— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 16, 2020
5⭐️Zion Cruz’22 of @PSACardinals & @OHACoachSmith has earned an offer from Indiana University #iubb 👀 pic.twitter.com/rW4wZCLPfQ— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) July 16, 2020
The NCAA released guidelines for testing today, which paint a complicated picture. Testing every week in football. Two weeks of quarantine for anyone possibly exposed.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 16, 2020
And also this graph, which shows things aren't heading in the right direction. #iufbhttps://t.co/nLvTM53PRA
#iufb's support personnel better be ready to step up.https://t.co/HZXMUWyicp— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 16, 2020
Celebrate the success of your teammates ‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/UKGlrSmlYG— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) July 16, 2020
Headlines
ASHLEY WILLIAMS BACK IN INDIANA AGAIN-- Hoosier Sports Report
PHILYOR NAMED TO BILETNIKOFF WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
NCAA RELEASES GUIDELINES FOR IN-SEASON COVID TESTING-- Hoosier Sports Report
We calculated the perfect length of an IU football game-- Crimson Quarry
IU baseball alum Jonathan Stiever added to Chicago White Sox 60-man player pool-- Indiana Daily Student
Edelman Reflects on Big Ten Championship Teams, Children at IU-- IU Athletics
Fit To Win-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NCAA releases coronavirus testing guidelines while noting 'the data point in the wrong direction' for fall sports-- Yahoo Sports
ESPN 'extremely disappointed' after someone recorded private conversation to 'expose' Rachel Nichols-- Yahoo Sports
Pelicans' Zion Williamson leaves NBA bubble because of family medical matter-- Yahoo Sports
