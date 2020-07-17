 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 17th
The Hoosier Daily: July 17th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Wednesday's Leftovers: Mason Miller, Ryan Mutombo, Vols

Indiana WR Whop Philyor named to 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

WATCH: Logan Duncomb discusses development, relationship with Trey Kaufman

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

ASHLEY WILLIAMS BACK IN INDIANA AGAIN-- Hoosier Sports Report

PHILYOR NAMED TO BILETNIKOFF WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

NCAA RELEASES GUIDELINES FOR IN-SEASON COVID TESTING-- Hoosier Sports Report

We calculated the perfect length of an IU football game-- Crimson Quarry

IU baseball alum Jonathan Stiever added to Chicago White Sox 60-man player pool-- Indiana Daily Student

Edelman Reflects on Big Ten Championship Teams, Children at IU-- IU Athletics

Fit To Win-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NCAA releases coronavirus testing guidelines while noting 'the data point in the wrong direction' for fall sports-- Yahoo Sports

ESPN 'extremely disappointed' after someone recorded private conversation to 'expose' Rachel Nichols-- Yahoo Sports

Pelicans' Zion Williamson leaves NBA bubble because of family medical matter-- Yahoo Sports

