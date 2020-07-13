TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 13th

The Hoosier Daily: July 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Happy birthday to @CoachTWach! ⚪️🔴#LEO pic.twitter.com/EGhcPHgOLD— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 12, 2020
😗💨🎂 @Mullen_7era #LEO pic.twitter.com/2CMa9UJX2M— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 12, 2020
#iufb fans will become much more familiar with these players this year. https://t.co/zTul7bnMZa— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 12, 2020
'Everyone is in the same situation of having to split massive economic losses. No one’s going to win. Maybe we can all lose equally together.' #iufb https://t.co/924bNqmcXp— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 12, 2020
6 universities in a week! Grateful for my parents taking me during this hard times. pic.twitter.com/UfcN8SjsRL— Isaia Glass 🇦🇸💭 (@IsaiaGlass) July 11, 2020
Headlines
CREEK SPARKS SIDELINE CANCER INTO TBT SEMIS-- Hoosier Sports Report
5 most desirable additions to IU’s football schedule-- Crimson Quarry
Former IU basketball players Abell and Creek fulfill Final Four hopes-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: College football is ice cream, but America hasn’t eaten its vegetables-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Sports-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.