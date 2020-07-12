TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 12th

The Hoosier Daily: July 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
And just like that, they are Final Four bound! Mo Creek with a game-high 22 points and Remy Abell adds in 12 for @SidelineTBT. #iubb @Mo_Creek @23Abell https://t.co/WfhS8gDw0u— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 11, 2020
2021 IU commit Logan Duncomb continues to impress. Great ability to run the floor, good hands, soft touch. Offensive game has very much evolved over the past year. #iubb https://t.co/5RSz7PuOpJ— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 11, 2020
Led by @Mo_Creek, @SidelineTBT upsets and rolls Boeheim's Army 65-48 for a spot in the TBT semis. #iubb— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 11, 2020
'This will be a billions-of-dollars issue. Movie theaters, restaurants, every industry. You can imagine, they aren’t going to want to create this giant loophole in the college football sector.' #iufb https://t.co/924bNqDNOX— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 11, 2020
Headlines
B1G QUESTIONS FOR FALL SPORTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
RESOLUTION OF CANCELED GAMES A MURKY PROPOSITION, LEGAL EXPERTS SAY-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU reports 4 positive COVID-19 test results in latest update-- Crimson Quarry
5 most desirable additions to IU’s football schedule-- Crimson Quarry
