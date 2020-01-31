The Hoosier Daily: January 31
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Turnovers plague Indiana in 64-49 loss to Penn State
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers Complete the Comeback!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 31, 2020
🎥 Highlights from the victory! #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/JdXawy17N2
Ohio State freshman D.J Carton will miss Saturday's game against Indiana for personal reasons, per release. No timetable for return.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 31, 2020
Love my team and Ohio❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sjb3C9sZbJ— DJ Carton (@DJCarton) January 31, 2020
No surprise but #49ers expecting to have all three players who have been limited in practice this week -- LB Kwon Alexander, SS Jaquiski Tartt and RB Tevin Coleman -- ready to go on Sunday for #SuperBowl. Per NFC pool report, Kyle Shanahan said they'll be good to go.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 30, 2020
Headlines
NO. 20 IU WOMEN RALLY IN OT -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women’s basketball comes back late, earns third straight victory -- Indiana Daily Student
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Penn State -- Inside The Hall
OPINION: IU has worst performance of the season in road loss to Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana at Penn State — The Report Card -- The Daily Hoosier
