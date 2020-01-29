Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Thank you to everyone who gave me an opportunity! I'm staying home! @CoachAllenIU @IU_CoachBallou @CoachHagenIU pic.twitter.com/VH6JOHezxE

Calgary CB Tre Roberson, thought to be the top CFL free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, per a league source. Roberson chose the Bears over nine other offers. Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since Miami signed Cameron Wake

The #iufb / #iubb Q&A video is now live https://t.co/SywxSvvBMn

🚨 SELLOUT 🚨 #Illini -Hoosiers on March 1 will be packed 👏👏 Tix still available for 5️⃣ other home games starting with Minnesota this Thursday. 𝙂𝙀𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙈 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝘾𝘼𝙉! 🎟 https://t.co/j4gQ6d2Ubt pic.twitter.com/M5kcprlACY

Stock watch: Hoosiers' offense is getting better — and so is IU -- Indianapolis Star

IU men’s basketball takes improved defense on the road to Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

IU TAKE-AWAYS: MARYLAND 77, INDIANA 76 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Penn State Q&A With Roar Lions Roar -- The Daily Hoosier

Big Ten Daily, Volume 4: League Still Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death -- Hoosier Maven