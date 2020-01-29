News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 29

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

What Rodney McGraw's commitment means to Indiana

IU kicks off 2021 class with commitment from in-state DE Rodney McGraw

Lineup Watch: Maryland

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Stock watch: Hoosiers' offense is getting better — and so is IU -- Indianapolis Star

IU men’s basketball takes improved defense on the road to Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

IU TAKE-AWAYS: MARYLAND 77, INDIANA 76 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Penn State Q&A With Roar Lions Roar -- The Daily Hoosier

Big Ten Daily, Volume 4: League Still Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death -- Hoosier Maven

