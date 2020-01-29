The Hoosier Daily: January 29
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
What Rodney McGraw's commitment means to Indiana
IU kicks off 2021 class with commitment from in-state DE Rodney McGraw
Tweets of the Day
Thank you to everyone who gave me an opportunity! I'm staying home!@CoachAllenIU @IU_CoachBallou @CoachHagenIU pic.twitter.com/VH6JOHezxE— Rodney ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RodNey5161) January 28, 2020
Calgary CB Tre Roberson, thought to be the top CFL free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, per a league source. Roberson chose the Bears over nine other offers. Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since Miami signed Cameron Wake— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2020
The #iufb / #iubb Q&A video is now live https://t.co/SywxSvvBMn— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) January 28, 2020
🚨 SELLOUT 🚨#Illini-Hoosiers on March 1 will be packed 👏👏— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 28, 2020
Tix still available for 5️⃣ other home games starting with Minnesota this Thursday. 𝙂𝙀𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙈 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝘾𝘼𝙉!
🎟 https://t.co/j4gQ6d2Ubt pic.twitter.com/M5kcprlACY
Headlines
Stock watch: Hoosiers' offense is getting better — and so is IU -- Indianapolis Star
IU men’s basketball takes improved defense on the road to Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student
IU TAKE-AWAYS: MARYLAND 77, INDIANA 76 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Penn State Q&A With Roar Lions Roar -- The Daily Hoosier
Big Ten Daily, Volume 4: League Still Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death -- Hoosier Maven
