TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 26th

The Hoosier Daily: January 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Joe Strickland dishes on Hoosiers
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Rutgers
Tweets of the Day
Another preseason All-America honor for #IUBase's @Grantr_1! pic.twitter.com/n5NSyRHUEZ— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) January 25, 2021
Staying put at 1⃣6⃣#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/xKIqvvEqe5— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 25, 2021
.@kenzieholmes_ earns a spot on the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll! 👏— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 25, 2021
𝙫𝙨. 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣
⚪️ 22 points
🔴 10 rebounds
⚪️ 3rd double-double of the season
🔴 6-for-7 at the line pic.twitter.com/rV2UEeEpjR
We have promoted Matt Canada to offensive coordinator.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 25, 2021
First @USTFCCCA national rankings of the indoor track & field season! ↓— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 25, 2021
𝙉𝙤. 17 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙮 ‼️#IUTF | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/rJz2A3HCAj
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 26, 2021
🏀 @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 11 pts (2-3 FG, 7-8 FT), 7 rebs
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 10 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts
Headlines
Kobe Bryant's death: Remembering anguish in Assembly Hall after tragic news one year ago-- Indy Star
MILLER: NO WORD FROM B1G ABOUT SCHEDULE, IU STILL OFF UNTIL FEB. 2-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football position review: Running backs-- Crimson Quarry
COLUMN: IU women’s basketball’s finish against No. 21 Northwestern exhibits late-game execution-- Indiana Daily Student
A Granddaughter's Love -- Grace Berger's Play Honors Grandmother-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.