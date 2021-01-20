 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 20th
The Hoosier Daily: January 20th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Several Hoosiers declare for NFL Draft

Isaac McKneely remains focused on eight finalists

TheHoosierPod: IU NFL decisions, coaching changes and what's next for IUBB

NCAA announces preliminary round dates for 2021 NCAA Tournament

Headlines

Archie Miller not closing door on Joey Brunk's return for 2020-21 season-- Indy Star

NCAA announces site assignments for March Madness-- Crimson Quarry

IU turns focus to defense during unexpected break-- The Herald Bulletin

Days away from season opener, IU volleyball is confident with its young team-- Indiana Daily Student

Continued growth from Jerome Hunter is exactly what Indiana’s offense needs-- The Hoosier Network

Dungy Offers Words of Wisdom, Advice to IU Athletics Family on MLK Day-- IU Athletics

NOTES: IU Heads to No. 4 Iowa on Thursday Night-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup    

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}