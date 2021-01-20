TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 20th

The Hoosier Daily: January 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Several Hoosiers declare for NFL Draft
Isaac McKneely remains focused on eight finalists
TheHoosierPod: IU NFL decisions, coaching changes and what's next for IUBB
NCAA announces preliminary round dates for 2021 NCAA Tournament
Tweets of the Day
Guess you could say these two are having pretty good seasons 😏@grace_berger34 | @kenzieholmes_ pic.twitter.com/38huVxVd3E— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 20, 2021
“Make sure that when we leave the weight room every day, there’s no doubt in your mind that you got better.” 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/8u0g2KP1Pj— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) January 19, 2021
Oh, so it's REAL real. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WZx8kkWJnh— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) January 19, 2021
2020 Season Highlights ❗️🔥 Click the link below to see full video🤞🏽 https://t.co/ZdXVt6AXIM pic.twitter.com/fIAnhYLW13— iwonagrammy (@jamarjohnson568) January 19, 2021
Nick Willham joins the ranking list. pic.twitter.com/nyQzXpgjCo— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 19, 2021
The 2021 #IUWP schedule is 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀! pic.twitter.com/yS1HKkMql9— Indiana Water Polo (@IndianaWPolo) January 19, 2021
Headlines
Archie Miller not closing door on Joey Brunk's return for 2020-21 season-- Indy Star
NCAA announces site assignments for March Madness-- Crimson Quarry
IU turns focus to defense during unexpected break-- The Herald Bulletin
Days away from season opener, IU volleyball is confident with its young team-- Indiana Daily Student
Continued growth from Jerome Hunter is exactly what Indiana’s offense needs-- The Hoosier Network
Dungy Offers Words of Wisdom, Advice to IU Athletics Family on MLK Day-- IU Athletics
NOTES: IU Heads to No. 4 Iowa on Thursday Night-- IU Athletics
----
