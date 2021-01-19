TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 19th

The Hoosier Daily: January 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
2020 Season in Review: Indiana wide receivers
Charlton Warren to be hired as the defensive coordinator at Indiana
Indiana Basketball Roundup: Prep Report
Tweets of the Day
For the third time this season, Grace Berger earns a spot on the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll! #iuwbb— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 18, 2021
⚪️ 22 points
🔴 8-for-13 from the floor
⚪️ 7 assists
🔴 5 rebounds
⚪️ 5-for-5 at the FT line pic.twitter.com/iKIQknoBkt
Up two spots this week ⚪️🔴#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/1uUAEdV8DD— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 18, 2021
ᴊ-ʜᴜꜱᴛʟᴇ ʜᴀꜱ ᴅᴏɴᴇ ɪᴛ ᴀɢᴀɪɴ!— MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg (@MHP_RIESEN) January 18, 2021
Wie schon am vergangenen Montag steht @JordanHulls1 in der "MagentaSport Starting Five der Woche": 26 Punkte, eine Feldwurfquote von 56.3 Prozent und eine Effektivität von +23 sorgen für die erneute Nominierung!
Foto: Pressefoto Baumann pic.twitter.com/hSY6XsZgbX
Archie Miller still unsure about Brunk’s status, said he started work on underwater treadmill, “I wouldn’t shut the door on his return ... one month from now we will have a better indicator of what is possible.” #iubb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) January 19, 2021
Only 4️⃣ more days. pic.twitter.com/xHgl9CffnU— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) January 18, 2021
Thursday's game at Michigan State has been postponed due to concerns within the Spartans program. #iuwbbhttps://t.co/5ndl2rBbYx https://t.co/pxeO249p4P pic.twitter.com/qqDNrrPMSR— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 18, 2021
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 19, 2021
🏀 @VicOladipo (in #Rockets debut): 32 pts, 5 rebs, 9 asts
🏀 @TheofficialEG10 (#Rockets): 21 pts, 4 asts
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 13 pts, 11 rebs; 7th career Double Double
Headlines
NFL draft decisions mean these younger IU football players must step in 2021-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN POSTPONED AGAIN; FOREIGN FACES JOINING FORCES-- Hoosier Sports Report
OPINION: Seven hobbies way easier than being an IU men’s basketball fan-- Indiana Daily Student
IU track and field competes in Harvey-Simmons Invitational at Michigan-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
