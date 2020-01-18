The Hoosier Daily: January 18
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Intel: Junior day visitors set, offers given, dead period ends
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Nebraska
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Winter Storm kept Indiana (@IndianaMBB) from getting to Nebraska today. Hoosiers face Huskers in Lincoln Saturday night - scheduled to arrive around 10am CT. #Hoosiers #iubbhttps://t.co/JmZyha7jiR pic.twitter.com/pOgln1m6c1— Sports + Aviation (@SportsAviation) January 18, 2020
Kevin Wright on his hiring as tight ends coach at Indiana becoming official. #iufb https://t.co/mmGEkZurtX— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 17, 2020
#iubb opens as a 5.5-point favorite at Nebraska, o/u 142.5. Pomeroy puts it at 6 and gives the Hoosiers a 70% chance of victory. fwiw, IU is 1-6 against the spread since the Huskers last came to town.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) January 18, 2020
Hoosiers reuniting in Toronto! @nolimittb31 x @OAnunoby pic.twitter.com/kQvZ0j8Pf9— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 17, 2020
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger athlete Patrick Finley accepts a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. Worked out of the running back spot and the safety/linebacker spots for Dwenger. #iufb https://t.co/CCgElVpEyr— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 18, 2020
Indiana 2020 signee Javon Swinton has broken North Stafford’s career scoring record. #iufb https://t.co/WqYlOgD6xT— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 18, 2020
Headlines
Insider: IU freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis adjusting to life as focal point for defenses -- Indianapolis Star
IU commit Anthony Leal is driven by sister’s success -- CBS
Evaluating Indiana’s individual 3-point shooting this season -- Inside The Hall
Deep Dive: How efficient is Indiana on the first possession after a timeout? -- Assembly Call
No Settling – Jackson-Davis Aims to Return to Form -- IU Athletics
Indiana’s Best and Worst Three-Point Shooting Teams, and How That Correlates to Winning -- The Daily Hoosier
Mailbag: Solving the Hoosiers' offensive puzzle -- Hoosier Sports Report
