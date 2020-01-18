Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Winter Storm kept Indiana ( @IndianaMBB ) from getting to Nebraska today. Hoosiers face Huskers in Lincoln Saturday night - scheduled to arrive around 10am CT. #Hoosiers #iubb https://t.co/JmZyha7jiR pic.twitter.com/pOgln1m6c1

Kevin Wright on his hiring as tight ends coach at Indiana becoming official. #iufb https://t.co/mmGEkZurtX

#iubb opens as a 5.5-point favorite at Nebraska, o/u 142.5. Pomeroy puts it at 6 and gives the Hoosiers a 70% chance of victory. fwiw, IU is 1-6 against the spread since the Huskers last came to town.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger athlete Patrick Finley accepts a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. Worked out of the running back spot and the safety/linebacker spots for Dwenger. #iufb https://t.co/CCgElVpEyr

Insider: IU freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis adjusting to life as focal point for defenses -- Indianapolis Star

IU commit Anthony Leal is driven by sister’s success -- CBS

Evaluating Indiana’s individual 3-point shooting this season -- Inside The Hall

Deep Dive: How efficient is Indiana on the first possession after a timeout? -- Assembly Call

No Settling – Jackson-Davis Aims to Return to Form -- IU Athletics

Indiana’s Best and Worst Three-Point Shooting Teams, and How That Correlates to Winning -- The Daily Hoosier

Mailbag: Solving the Hoosiers' offensive puzzle -- Hoosier Sports Report