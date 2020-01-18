News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 18

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Hoosier Intel: Junior day visitors set, offers given, dead period ends

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Nebraska

Before The Tip: Indiana at Nebraska

Headlines

Insider: IU freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis adjusting to life as focal point for defenses -- Indianapolis Star

IU commit Anthony Leal is driven by sister’s success -- CBS

Evaluating Indiana’s individual 3-point shooting this season -- Inside The Hall

Deep Dive: How efficient is Indiana on the first possession after a timeout? -- Assembly Call

No Settling – Jackson-Davis Aims to Return to Form -- IU Athletics

Indiana’s Best and Worst Three-Point Shooting Teams, and How That Correlates to Winning -- The Daily Hoosier

Mailbag: Solving the Hoosiers' offensive puzzle -- Hoosier Sports Report

