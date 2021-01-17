TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 17th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

*do not try this at home* #ISUD | @ajcapo_99 pic.twitter.com/NEuQH7zn0P

Unexpected week off could turn into blessing for struggling IU-- Indy Star

She played at IU, went to Bob Knight's practices, is now winningest women's coach in history-- Indy Star

IU wrestling looks to bounce back against No. 3 Michigan-- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers retain Big Ten Receiver of the Year, but lose key linemen. What does it mean for 2021?-- The Hoosier Network

Five Hooisers Set Records At Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Saturday-- IU Athletics