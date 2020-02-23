The Hoosier Daily: February 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Road dub for @IndianaWBB. pic.twitter.com/7vfs25FuFJ— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 23, 2020
HOOSIERS WIN!@McCade_Brown earns his first career save, while @GabeBierman earns the win with his career day for #IUBase! pic.twitter.com/iNXGp3j5Zh— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 22, 2020
Final line on a career-day from #IUBase's @GabeBierman...— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 22, 2020
6.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 2 BB
Career-bests in innings pitched and strikeouts for the sophomore hurler. pic.twitter.com/Z6Wk4JeIA5
Congratulations to Indiana’s Mr. Football, Charlie Spegal. pic.twitter.com/flfSqFY6Re— New Palestine Dragons (@NPHSDragons) February 23, 2020
As of today, the 1976 Hoosiers led by Bob Knight will remain the last undefeated national champions after San Diego State lost to UNLV. #iubb #undefeated pic.twitter.com/J0cxut44vu— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) February 23, 2020
Headlines
Race Thompson coming on at perfect time for IU basketball's NCAA tournament push -- Indianapolis Star
LEWIS HOPING TO RIDE FAST TRACK TO THE FIELD -- Hoosier Sports Report
What to Expect: Penn State -- Inside The Hall
Penn State at Indiana Game Day Essentials -- The Daily Hoosier
Grace Berger’s second half gives IU women’s basketball offensive edge -- Indiana Daily Student
NO. 24 IU WOMEN TOPPLE MINNESOTA, 75-69 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana has huge opportunity for resume boost against No. 9 Penn State -- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers Win 3rd Straight With More Solid Pitching -- Hoosier Maven
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.