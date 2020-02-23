News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-23 06:39:16 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 23

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Before the Tip: Indiana vs. Penn State

Walkthrough: Penn State

KenPom Preview: Penn State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Race Thompson coming on at perfect time for IU basketball's NCAA tournament push -- Indianapolis Star

LEWIS HOPING TO RIDE FAST TRACK TO THE FIELD -- Hoosier Sports Report

What to Expect: Penn State -- Inside The Hall

Penn State at Indiana Game Day Essentials -- The Daily Hoosier

Grace Berger’s second half gives IU women’s basketball offensive edge -- Indiana Daily Student

NO. 24 IU WOMEN TOPPLE MINNESOTA, 75-69 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana has huge opportunity for resume boost against No. 9 Penn State -- The Hoosier Network

Hoosiers Win 3rd Straight With More Solid Pitching -- Hoosier Maven

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}