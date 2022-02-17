The Hoosier Daily: February 17th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Moren Named To Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch List - IU Athletics

No. 5/6 IU To Hold Annual Pink Game On Thursday Night Against Northwestern - IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day. Here is the regular weekly line-up.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) USBWA Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports and Bob Kravitz of the Athletic teams with HOF writer Rick Bozich from WDRB.com.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) and voice of the Pacers Chris Denari .

FRIDAY: Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB, Zach Osterman from the Indy Star

You can now watch the show on YouTube