News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 07:20:23 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 17

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana fumbles positive momentum, continues road struggles at Michigan

Instant Reaction: Michigan 89, Indiana 65

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Michigan

Recruiting Notebook: Feb 16

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Like so often on the road, IU fails against Michigan -- Indianapolis Star

IU LOSES AGAIN ON THE ROAD, 89-65 AT UM -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘It’s not that you lose, it’s how you lose’: Indiana goes to Michigan and gets hammered -- The Athletic

The Minute After: Michigan -- Inside The Hall

Trayce Jackson-Davis struggles in IU's 89-65 road loss to Michigan -- Indiana Daily Student

What We Learned: Indiana’s 89-65 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor -- The Hoosier Network

Video: Juwan Howard reacts to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall

OHIO STATE BLITZES PAST NO. 20 IU WOMEN, 80-76 -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU women let double-digit home lead slip away in loss to Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network

Standout performances mean a little less as No. 20 IU’s defense collapses -- Indiana Daily Student

IU baseball loses opening series 2-1 against LSU -- Indiana Daily Student

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}