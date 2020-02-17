The Hoosier Daily: February 17
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana fumbles positive momentum, continues road struggles at Michigan
Instant Reaction: Michigan 89, Indiana 65
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Michigan
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Final box score from Indiana's loss to Michigan #iubb pic.twitter.com/Wy8Z0WqvVV— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 16, 2020
VIDEO: BIG decisions coming up for the Homestead Guard Luke Goode... @luke_goode21 @Spartytweets @wane15 pic.twitter.com/ZfdyQ8HOxB— Colton Howard (@ColtonHowardTV) February 17, 2020
#iufb in XFL this weekend:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 16, 2020
🏈 Tegray Scales @Tegray_Scales8, (@XFLRenegades): 6 tackles (4 solo)
🏈 Bobby Richardson (@XFLVipers): 3 tackles (1 solo)
🏈 Simmie Cobbs @simmie104, (@XFLDefenders): 2 solo tackles
🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/er6T4PvM99— Tegray Scales🙏🏾 (@Tegray_Scales8) February 16, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Like so often on the road, IU fails against Michigan -- Indianapolis Star
IU LOSES AGAIN ON THE ROAD, 89-65 AT UM -- Hoosier Sports Report
‘It’s not that you lose, it’s how you lose’: Indiana goes to Michigan and gets hammered -- The Athletic
The Minute After: Michigan -- Inside The Hall
Trayce Jackson-Davis struggles in IU's 89-65 road loss to Michigan -- Indiana Daily Student
What We Learned: Indiana’s 89-65 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor -- The Hoosier Network
Video: Juwan Howard reacts to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall
OHIO STATE BLITZES PAST NO. 20 IU WOMEN, 80-76 -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women let double-digit home lead slip away in loss to Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network
Standout performances mean a little less as No. 20 IU’s defense collapses -- Indiana Daily Student
IU baseball loses opening series 2-1 against LSU -- Indiana Daily Student
----
