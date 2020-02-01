News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 1

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosier Intel: February signing day preview, more junior day reactions

Before The Tip: Indiana at Ohio State

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Ohio State

KenPom Preview: Ohio State

Lineup watch: at Penn State

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

A healthy Jerome Hunter offers glimpse into player he might be, team IU might become -- Indianapolis Star

IU BETTER BE READY FOR ROUND 2 WITH OSU’S WESSON -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU has had offensive struggles on the road. Playing Ohio State is a chance to forget them. -- Indiana Daily Student

What To Watch For: Indiana preps for road rematch at Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network

Hoosiers Looking for Season Sweep in Columbus -- The Daily Hoosier

IU women's basketball junior guard Bendu Yeaney enters the transfer portal -- Indiana Daily Student

YEANEY, BEELER TO TRANSFER FROM IU WOMEN -- Hoosier Sports Report

{{ article.author_name }}