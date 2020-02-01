The Hoosier Daily: February 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Hoosier Intel: February signing day preview, more junior day reactions
Before The Tip: Indiana at Ohio State
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Ohio State
Tweets of the Day
This morning, Archie Miller discussed the news of DJ Carton stepping away from basketball indefinitely and the role that mental health and wellness plays in the sport.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 31, 2020
"There's no more important issue in collegiate athletics. . . than the mental side of it." #iubb pic.twitter.com/h5p3HaTUbm
Glad to be behind the camera as Commissioner Warren took in the sights in Bloomington on his visit to IU. #GoIU ⚪️🔴🎥pic.twitter.com/APR8cWciYy— Matt Holland (@HollandMatt1157) January 29, 2020
When you #LEO, conversation hits you differently! IU, Thanks for the visit! Surely one to remember! @CoachAllenIU @IUCoachSheridan @OLCoachHiller @CoachTee34 @BShelbyIU @CoachJasonJones @heard88 @KaneWommack @BensonKahlil @reggie6280 @tookthethrone @loweryboy6 @marinelife_23 pic.twitter.com/eKDNdcgHKt— LaTonya Benson (@KTOMom) January 31, 2020
Big scoop by @dennisdoddcbs. Big Ten has "quietly" proposed NCAA legislation allowing one-time transfers in all sports without sitting out a year. Michigan AD Warde Manuel supports it. https://t.co/5WHp4IbQDC— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 31, 2020
The Panthers had a special guest give a pre-game talk tonight. Thanks for stopping by Coach Knight! @KyleNeddenriep @JeffRabjohns @WGCLradio @logan_roberson @indsportstalk pic.twitter.com/3jPxYEGSCo— Bloomington South Basketball (@BHSSBasketball) February 1, 2020
Headlines
A healthy Jerome Hunter offers glimpse into player he might be, team IU might become -- Indianapolis Star
IU BETTER BE READY FOR ROUND 2 WITH OSU’S WESSON -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU has had offensive struggles on the road. Playing Ohio State is a chance to forget them. -- Indiana Daily Student
What To Watch For: Indiana preps for road rematch at Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers Looking for Season Sweep in Columbus -- The Daily Hoosier
IU women's basketball junior guard Bendu Yeaney enters the transfer portal -- Indiana Daily Student
YEANEY, BEELER TO TRANSFER FROM IU WOMEN -- Hoosier Sports Report
