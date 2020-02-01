Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

This morning, Archie Miller discussed the news of DJ Carton stepping away from basketball indefinitely and the role that mental health and wellness plays in the sport. "There's no more important issue in collegiate athletics. . . than the mental side of it." #iubb pic.twitter.com/h5p3HaTUbm

Glad to be behind the camera as Commissioner Warren took in the sights in Bloomington on his visit to IU. #GoIU ⚪️🔴🎥 pic.twitter.com/APR8cWciYy

Big scoop by @dennisdoddcbs . Big Ten has "quietly" proposed NCAA legislation allowing one-time transfers in all sports without sitting out a year. Michigan AD Warde Manuel supports it. https://t.co/5WHp4IbQDC

The Panthers had a special guest give a pre-game talk tonight. Thanks for stopping by Coach Knight! @KyleNeddenriep @JeffRabjohns @WGCLradio @logan_roberson @indsportstalk pic.twitter.com/3jPxYEGSCo

A healthy Jerome Hunter offers glimpse into player he might be, team IU might become -- Indianapolis Star

IU BETTER BE READY FOR ROUND 2 WITH OSU’S WESSON -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU has had offensive struggles on the road. Playing Ohio State is a chance to forget them. -- Indiana Daily Student

What To Watch For: Indiana preps for road rematch at Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network

Hoosiers Looking for Season Sweep in Columbus -- The Daily Hoosier

IU women's basketball junior guard Bendu Yeaney enters the transfer portal -- Indiana Daily Student

YEANEY, BEELER TO TRANSFER FROM IU WOMEN -- Hoosier Sports Report