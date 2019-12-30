News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 05:10:47 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 30

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com
@DJFezler

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Seen on TheHoosier 

Instant Reaction: Arkansas 71, Indiana 64

Minute After Arkansas

Indiana’s second loss should inspire growth ahead of Big Ten play

Tweets of the day

Video of the day 

Headlines

IU Basketball: Hoosiers Look to Close Out Perfect Nonconference Slate Against Arkansas -- The Daily Hoosier

Insider: IU blows 11-point lead as offense disappears at the end of 71-64 loss to Arkansas -- Indy Star

The Minute After: Arkansas -- Inside the Hall


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}