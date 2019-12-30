The Hoosier Daily: December 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Instant Reaction: Arkansas 71, Indiana 64
Indiana’s second loss should inspire growth ahead of Big Ten play
Tweets of the day
Let it fly. 🏀💨 pic.twitter.com/SjXb3YEluU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 29, 2019
We grind: ☔️ or ☀️. pic.twitter.com/UA3LdatJ81— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 30, 2019
#iufb yesterday:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 30, 2019
🏈 Chris Covington @CCovington02 (#DallasCowboys): 4 solo tackles
🏈 Cody Latimer @CodyLatimer14 (#GiantsPride): 2 receptions for 12 yds
🏈 Ian Thomas @greatness_16 (#KeepPounding): 1 reception for 12 yds
🏈 Tevin Coleman @Teco_Raww (#GoNiners): 11 rushing yds
That's final. pic.twitter.com/m4qw8EMZ21— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 30, 2019
TJD just soared for the pretty alley-oop.@TrayceJackson | @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/yNOeuWqYw0— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 29, 2019
Video of the day
Headlines
IU Basketball: Hoosiers Look to Close Out Perfect Nonconference Slate Against Arkansas -- The Daily Hoosier
Insider: IU blows 11-point lead as offense disappears at the end of 71-64 loss to Arkansas -- Indy Star
The Minute After: Arkansas -- Inside the Hall
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.