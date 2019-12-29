News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 29

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Arkansas

Pre-Arkansas media availability

Indiana depth chart for the Gator Bowl

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU prepares for Tennessee in Gator Bowl: 'Bowls are not to be taken for granted.' -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers head to Jacksonville -- IU Athletics

Midnight workouts, extra work helps Joey Brunk live out his dream with IU basketball -- The Herald Times

What To Expect: Arkansas -- Inside The Hall

Arkansas presents final chance for Indiana to bolster nonconference record -- The Hoosier Network

{{ article.author_name }}