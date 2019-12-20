The Hoosier Daily: December 20
Hiller plugs holes, adds to foundation with 2020 additions
Charlie Spegal wins IndyStar Mr. Football Award
Tweets of the Day
Very honored to be apart of the family!! #LEO #IUFB 🔴⚪️🔴 @CoachAllenIU @MHart2032 pic.twitter.com/UqyhrIZeTc— Charlie Spegal (@charliespegal32) December 20, 2019
Confirms Tim Baldwin, Luke Haggard, Dylan Powell, Cam Knight, Damarjhe Lewis, Caleb Murphy, Luke Wiginton, Dexter Williams and Ty Wise as mid-year enrollees. #iufb https://t.co/V6iph0fld0— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 19, 2019
Prior to the season, I tasked @Ryan_Gregory_ with recording all of @NPHSDragons’ games in anticipation of a record-breaking season from @charliespegal32. The #iufb PWO kept Ryan busy. Really busy. WATCH 54 of Spegal’s 55 TDs this season:https://t.co/V9X7mtCqbG— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) December 19, 2019
ON THIS DAY-1975: Coach Bob Knight picks up his 200th career collegiate victory as Indiana cruises to a 93-56 win over Georgia in Round 1 of the Indiana Classic. Scott May leads the Hoosiers with 18 points. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/SiqnfxKRvL— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) December 19, 2019
Headlines
Justin Smith quietly turning into Hoosiers’ x-factor-- Hoosier State of Mind
After coaching at seven colleges since 2007, Tom Allen is at Indiana to stay -- The Hoosier Network
2019 POSITION GROUP PROGRESS REPORT: RUNNING BACKS -- Punt John Punt
Crossroads Classic: Memorable moments for IU basketball, Butler, Purdue, Notre Dame -- Indianapolis Star
Signing day: Meet Purdue football's 2020 recruiting class -- Indianapolis Star
