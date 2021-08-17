 The Hoosier Daily: August 17th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-17 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 17th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on The Hoosier

Watch: Grant Heard discusses progress from WR group

Hoosiers ranked No. 17 in 2021 AP preseason poll

Indiana shows off ability to win in multiple ways down in Bahamas

Grant Heard asking wide receivers to step up

ISB 8/16/2021: Joined by Jim Reamer & Zach Osterman

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Quoted: Fall Camp Edition - Tom Allen (Aug. 16) -- IU Athletics

Quoted: Fall Camp Edition - Quarterbacks (Aug. 16) -- IU Athletics

Trio of Hoosiers Named Big Ten Players to Watch -- IU Athletics

No Limits – Transfer Anderson Another Weapon for Fast-Rising Defense-- IU Athletics

Doyel: Is IU basketball back? Finally? Bahamas trip offers hope. -- IndyStar

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}