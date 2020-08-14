 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 14th
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-14 03:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: August 14th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Ten top players who have played their last Big Ten snaps

NCAA officials confident in regular season, NCAA Tournament in 2020-21

Indiana baseball lands commitment from 2021 Ohio catcher

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

HEART ISSUES LINKED TO COVID-19 A BIG CONCERN IN ATHLETICS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Former Hoosier Kyle Hart set to make big league debut-- Crimson Quarry

Big Ten postponed fall sports to spring 2021. Now what?-- Indiana Daily Student

A Message from Athletic Director Scott Dolson-- IU Athletics

Crouch Looks To Expand Leadership and Success Capabilities-- IU Athletics

