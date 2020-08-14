TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 14th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period until at least September 30, as expected. #iubb — Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 12, 2020

Indiana had reached out regarding its assistant coaching vacancy. Looks like he's staying put at Syracuse. #iubb https://t.co/lbhLsuBC9R — Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 13, 2020

Is Spring football possible? Jeff Brohm thinks so and he put out a potential schedule. #iufb https://t.co/PzA2IlNP68 — Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 13, 2020

Told that #iufb doing lifting and conditioning for now, will determine this fall if/when they resume 20 hour non-contact practice schedule allowed by the Big Ten. — KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 13, 2020

When you're taking a potential 38% revenue cut, the options become unpleasant. #iufb https://t.co/JXEQEX4zDX — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 13, 2020

Romeo Langford played a career-high 30 minutes before exiting the game and had 6 PTS, 4 REB, and 4 AST.



Fellow Hoosier Thomas Bryant had 26 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL, and 2 BLK in the same game. Bryant's Wizards won, 96-90. #iubb #proIU https://t.co/gYXmKRpaKw — IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) August 13, 2020

