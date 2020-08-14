TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 14th

The Hoosier Daily: August 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Ten top players who have played their last Big Ten snaps
NCAA officials confident in regular season, NCAA Tournament in 2020-21
Tweets of the Day
The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period until at least September 30, as expected. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 12, 2020
Indiana had reached out regarding its assistant coaching vacancy. Looks like he's staying put at Syracuse. #iubb https://t.co/lbhLsuBC9R— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 13, 2020
Is Spring football possible? Jeff Brohm thinks so and he put out a potential schedule. #iufb https://t.co/PzA2IlNP68— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 13, 2020
Told that #iufb doing lifting and conditioning for now, will determine this fall if/when they resume 20 hour non-contact practice schedule allowed by the Big Ten.— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 13, 2020
When you're taking a potential 38% revenue cut, the options become unpleasant. #iufb https://t.co/JXEQEX4zDX— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 13, 2020
Romeo Langford played a career-high 30 minutes before exiting the game and had 6 PTS, 4 REB, and 4 AST.— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) August 13, 2020
Fellow Hoosier Thomas Bryant had 26 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL, and 2 BLK in the same game. Bryant's Wizards won, 96-90. #iubb #proIU https://t.co/gYXmKRpaKw
Headlines
HEART ISSUES LINKED TO COVID-19 A BIG CONCERN IN ATHLETICS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Former Hoosier Kyle Hart set to make big league debut-- Crimson Quarry
Big Ten postponed fall sports to spring 2021. Now what?-- Indiana Daily Student
A Message from Athletic Director Scott Dolson-- IU Athletics
Crouch Looks To Expand Leadership and Success Capabilities-- IU Athletics
