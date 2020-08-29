TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: Aug 28th

The Hoosier Daily: Aug 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Indiana University Athletics announced today a series of measures taken in response to the postponement of the 2020 fall sports season.— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 28, 2020
Beginning October 1, all department staff members subject to at least a 2 wk, unpaid furlough Oct '20 - June' 21. It gets worse for others..
Indiana announces that Archie Miller, Tom Allen and Scott Dolson each took voluntary 10% pay cuts for the 2020-21 academic year. #iubb #iufb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 28, 2020
Sources: A start date around Thanksgiving weekend is among the options the #B1G is discussing for the 2020/21 season, as @jaypo1961 first reported. Early January start still getting the most attention. Several coaches have told me a top priority is not altering fall 2021 season.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 28, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University! pic.twitter.com/doPCljQIu9— Hunter Sallis (@HunterSallis_) August 28, 2020
Indiana at No. 24, with Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Rutgers also ranked from the Big Ten. #iubb https://t.co/sDE3Pnoexh— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 28, 2020
Headlines
Big Ten dysfunction shows no sign of waning as options for 2020-21 season considered-- Indy Star
Big Ten discussing start of college football season on week of Thanksgiving-- Indy Star
IU Athletics announces 10% department-wide budget cut following fall sports postponement-- Indiana Daily Student
IU Athletics Announces Hour Cuts, Furloughs-- Hoosier Sports Report
