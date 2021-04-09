 The Hoosier Daily: April 9th
The Hoosier Daily: April 9th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Seen on TheHoosier

OL Caleb Jones ready to quiet the questions

Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for senior season

Florida Man Podcast: Baylor's big win, evaluating the the coaching hires

Punter James Evans adapting to America, Indiana football

IU looks to snap five-game losing streak this weekend against Illinois

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Where IU basketball stands under Mike Woodson -- IndyStar

IU football names scholarship, award after Chris Beaty -- IndyStar

EX-IU GUARD ARMAAN FRANKLIN HEADED TO VIRGINIA -- Hoosier Sport Report

IU baseball looks to bounce back this weekend against Illinois

-- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s soccer to play Northwestern as it begins quest for Big Ten tourney three-peat

-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

{{ article.author_name }}