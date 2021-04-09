The Hoosier Daily: April 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
OL Caleb Jones ready to quiet the questions
Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for senior season
Florida Man Podcast: Baylor's big win, evaluating the the coaching hires
Punter James Evans adapting to America, Indiana football
IU looks to snap five-game losing streak this weekend against Illinois
Tweets of the Day
UP NEXT ➡️ #IUBase hosts Illinois at Bart Kaufman Field this weekend.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 8, 2021
📝 https://t.co/FDRKw5wRZo pic.twitter.com/MEuHP0Y07L
➡️ Pushing @TrayceJackson to be the B1G's best player— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) April 8, 2021
➡️ His favorite Assembly Hall memory
➡️ His favorite thing about Bloomington@MikeWoodsonNBA spoke on all three @IndianaMBB topics in a quick chat with @TheAndyKatz: pic.twitter.com/68vWWOGYu4
#IUMS on the midseason top-100 list from @TopDrawerSoccer:— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 8, 2021
3️⃣ @vbezerra7
2️⃣5️⃣ Joey Maher (Freshman List)
2️⃣7️⃣ @DMuniehttps://t.co/8cHBcWCndK pic.twitter.com/6epB0AOhdj
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) April 8, 2021
🏀 @CodyZeller (#AllFly ): 15 pts (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebs, 2 asts; 5th Double-Double of the season, 34th of his career
🏀 @yeahyeah22 (#BleedGreen ): 6 pts (2-3 3FG), 6 rebs
April 8, 2021
Headlines
Where IU basketball stands under Mike Woodson -- IndyStar
IU football names scholarship, award after Chris Beaty -- IndyStar
EX-IU GUARD ARMAAN FRANKLIN HEADED TO VIRGINIA -- Hoosier Sport Report
IU baseball looks to bounce back this weekend against Illinois
IU men’s soccer to play Northwestern as it begins quest for Big Ten tourney three-peat
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
