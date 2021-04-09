Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

UP NEXT ➡️ #IUBase hosts Illinois at Bart Kaufman Field this weekend. 📝 https://t.co/FDRKw5wRZo pic.twitter.com/MEuHP0Y07L

➡️ Pushing @TrayceJackson to be the B1G's best player ➡️ His favorite Assembly Hall memory ➡️ His favorite thing about Bloomington @MikeWoodsonNBA spoke on all three @IndianaMBB topics in a quick chat with @TheAndyKatz : pic.twitter.com/68vWWOGYu4

#IUMS on the midseason top-100 list from @TopDrawerSoccer : 3️⃣ @vbezerra7 2️⃣5️⃣ Joey Maher (Freshman List) 2️⃣7️⃣ @DMunie https://t.co/8cHBcWCndK pic.twitter.com/6epB0AOhdj

#iubb last night: 🏀 @CodyZeller ( #AllFly ): 15 pts (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebs, 2 asts; 5th Double-Double of the season, 34th of his career 🏀 @yeahyeah22 ( #BleedGreen ): 6 pts (2-3 3FG), 6 rebs

IU men’s soccer to play Northwestern as it begins quest for Big Ten tourney three-peat

IU baseball looks to bounce back this weekend against Illinois

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube