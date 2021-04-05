The Hoosier Daily: April 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Marshall ready to take the next step as a receiver
Hot Board 1.0: Transfer Options
Whitehead looks to punt his way into NFL
Tweets of the Day
Senior @ethanshep01 finishes T4 as an individual, while Indiana earns a second place finish at the Hoosier Collegiate Invitational.— Indiana Men's Golf (@IndianaMGolf) April 4, 2021
Full results: https://t.co/sHDWZ0skeB pic.twitter.com/6202xlqaFx
Road 𝐝𝐮𝐛 pic.twitter.com/bKWnV5IdfL— Indiana Men's Tennis (@IndianaMTennis) April 4, 2021
Ended in a tie after 2OT. pic.twitter.com/LDcDfNEVgA— Indiana Women's Soccer (@IndianaWSOC) April 4, 2021
Tuning in for the #FinalFour?— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) April 3, 2021
🎤 Keep an eye out for @IUJSoM + #IUSD student-athlete @maxscott__. pic.twitter.com/AmN10NfdMs
Headlines
IU's Mike Woodson: 'Best basketball talent since Oscar Robertson' -- IndyStar
Lawrence North falls short in overtime game decided at the line, loses 51-46 to Carmel -- IndyStar
10 Inning Thriller Comes Up Short For The Hoosiers At Iowa -- IU Athletics
Ohio State Rallies Past Indiana, 4-3 -- IU Athletics
Women’s Soccer Big Ten Regional Weekend Announced; No. 4 Seeded Hoosiers Set to Play Michigan -- IU Athletics
IU men’s golf finishes second at Hoosier Collegiate Invitational on Sunday
