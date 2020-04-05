Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

"It was an uphill battle. It had its good moments, it had its bad.” -@DDavis2016



De’Ron Davis reflects on IU career, discusses future of #IUBB



MORE: https://t.co/AXqW1wpIQR @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/zmMRgf48qo — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) April 1, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom's full response when asked if he anticipated the NFL to open in August or September with full stadiums: pic.twitter.com/5gpk76kfsH — LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) April 4, 2020

Headlines