The Hoosier Daily: April 5
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
"It was an uphill battle. It had its good moments, it had its bad.” -@DDavis2016— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) April 1, 2020
De’Ron Davis reflects on IU career, discusses future of #IUBB
MORE: https://t.co/AXqW1wpIQR @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/zmMRgf48qo
Alright, Hoosier fans! Let's see your Starting 5 for IU Basketball since 2000 (using only $15). @IndianaMBB @TheMopLady @AssemblyCall @HoosierHystrcs #iubb pic.twitter.com/C1SyKbYc4D— 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐥 (@SchenkelAdam) April 4, 2020
💪 @DukeMBB, @IndianaMBB, @UNC_Basketball and @KUHoops are the No. 1 seeds in our Ultimate Fan Bracket #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/mNzDvYCZO1— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom's full response when asked if he anticipated the NFL to open in August or September with full stadiums: pic.twitter.com/5gpk76kfsH— LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) April 4, 2020
Headlines
No college football this year? IU, other universities would face nightmare financial scenario -- Indianapolis Star
IU SOCCER TRANSFER READY TO STRETCH HIMSELF -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU Basketball Annual Review Series: Three Things for Al Durham’s 2020-21 Season -- The Daily Hoosier
