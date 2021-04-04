The Hoosier Daily: April 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Class 4A State Championship: CJ Gunn, Lawrence North vs Carmel
Indiana included in final four for Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson
Former IU standout Mitchell Paige earns spot on overseas squad
Jackson-Davis Returns: 'I believe what we have here is something special'
Tweets of the Day
T5 | 🚀🚀🚀@colebarrr |#IUBase pic.twitter.com/zA7eUgTvaF— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 3, 2021
LIVE | #IUFB Scrimmage Saturday https://t.co/XtR1SHd82a— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 3, 2021
Rally comes up short. Back at it tomorrow. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/vM1VtBJeKU— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 3, 2021
🏆 For the 17th time in program history. pic.twitter.com/1Ivqn2Mr0Y— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 2, 2021
Headlines
Doyel: Jackson-Davis is back and IU can be special -- IndyStar
WILL IU’S ’75-76 TEAM FINALLY FIND COMPANY WITH ’20-21 GONZAGA? -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women’s soccer ties Purdue 0-0 in final regular season match
Climbing High – Best Still Ahead for IU Secondary-- IU Athletics
Indiana Falls at Ohio State, 5-2 -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
